Macau mulls suspending casino operations for half a month

Macau leader, Ho Iat-Seng, says in a briefing















ForexLive

Without the casinos, there isn't much else to Macau to be honest. It isn't called the 'Las Vegas of Asia' for no reason. Tourism is arguably the biggest contributor to its economy with services accounting for over 90% of the economy. Again, part and parcel of ongoing developments surrounding the coronavirus situation.

Update: Okay, it is reported that they are making it official. Macau is asking casino operators to suspend their operations for two weeks. For some context, Macau recorded its 10th case of the coronavirus disease earlier today.





He adds that the proposal needs to be discussed first but that the city would be able to afford the economic cost if they follow through on that.