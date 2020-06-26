Macron, Merkel will not present a new EU recovery fund proposal next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German government spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, confirms

I don't think most market participants were expecting them to but this just lays to rest any rumours about such a scenario. Macron and Merkel have given a strong backing to the European Commission proposal, so to see them pivot from that would only create a further divide between member states at this point in time.
