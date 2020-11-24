Macron: The second covid wave is over. Shops to reopen

He has a point





You hate to declare victory too early but France reported just 9155 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of patients in the ICU also fell by 165 to 4289. Now part of that is 1005 people dying but for a couple weeks now, cases have plateaued.





Importantly, the same trends are underway in Italy and the UK so it's not isolated.





I also tend to think that some of the rally in risk assets is because US cases have slowed down significantly. That's the second derivative but that's what moved markets in March and in other waves. Obviously, the big question mark is what happens at US Thanksgiving, which is a total wildcard.







Marcon said that the lockdown will ease gradually from Saturday and can be lifted in mid-December if cases fall to about 5000 per day. Shops will be able to reopen until 9 pm starting on Saturday.

