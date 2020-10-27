Macron to deliver national address on Wednesday. Curbs likely coming

New virus curbs coming?

The topic of the address is new measures on COVID-19. The question is how far he is willing to go.







A few weeks ago, Macron took a regional approach with curfews. Needless to say, it hasn't exactly been a success.





The consensus Q4 forecast in France is +1.5% q/q. Needless to say, that's not exactly looking safe right now.





More broadly, the less-stringent measures from France and their failure argue for taking harsher measures sooner; though I'm not sure how many politicians are ready to go down that route.





