Macron: UK must not get Brexit extension if parliament vote fails

Those who didn't take Boris Johnson seriously were wrong

This is a big statement. Macron -- and every one of the other EU27 members -- have the ability to block a Brexit extension. It's probably a bluff but it's stronger than yesterday's bluff from Juncker.





Looking deeper into the comment, he said he doesn't think an extension should be granted, which is not quite the same thing. But I haven't seen the verbatim.





Update: Here is the verbatim (and it's hardly unequivocal):





"I'm not going to predict the future but I don't think we should grant a any further delay"

I'm also reminded that he said the same thing around May's vote and granted the extension anyway.

