Macron/Trump agreed on truce on tariffs until the end of the year

Leaders spoke on the phone on Sunday

France's Macron and Pres. Trump spoke on the phone on Sunday. A French diplomat commented on that call saying:





The two leaders agreed to a truce on tariffs until the end of the year.

The leaders also agreed to pursue talks on the digital tax proposed by France until the end of the year.



That is good news for techs Amazon, Apple and Microsoft and good news for the uncertainty caused by tariffs and taxes in general.





Macron did follow up with his own tweet saying:







