Magnitude 5.6 earthquake near south east coast of Australia

The quake was felt across Melbourne and elsewhere.

  • Depth reported at 2km (EMSC), very shallow. USGS report the depth at 10km 
  • 38 km south of Mt Buller 
  • Magnitude 6 registered in town of Mansfield close by 
  • The epicentre is around 180km from Melbourne city (arrow on the 2nd map):

No reports of damage nor injuries I am aware of yet.
No tsunami alert has been issued that I am aware of yet either. 

Update - yes, damage reports coming in now. 

Melbourne, and Australia as a whole, does not experience much in the way of earthquakes. They do come along from time to time but its not like New Zealand or Japan. 
  • this was the strongest earthquake recorded in Victoria since a magnitude 5.7 in 1966

