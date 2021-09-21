Magnitude 5.6 earthquake near south east coast of Australia

The quake was felt across Melbourne and elsewhere.

Depth reported at 2km (EMSC), very shallow. USGS report the depth at 10km

38 km south of Mt Buller

Magnitude 6 registered in town of Mansfield close by

The epicentre is around 180km from Melbourne city (arrow on the 2nd map):





No reports of damage nor injuries I am aware of yet.

No tsunami alert has been issued that I am aware of yet either.





Update - yes, damage reports coming in now.





Melbourne, and Australia as a whole, does not experience much in the way of earthquakes. They do come along from time to time but its not like New Zealand or Japan.

this was the strongest earthquake recorded in Victoria since a magnitude 5.7 in 1966





Map via EMSC





Map via USGS:















