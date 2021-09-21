Magnitude 5.6 earthquake near south east coast of Australia
The quake was felt across Melbourne and elsewhere.
- Depth reported at 2km (EMSC), very shallow. USGS report the depth at 10km
- 38 km south of Mt Buller
- Magnitude 6 registered in town of Mansfield close by
- The epicentre is around 180km from Melbourne city (arrow on the 2nd map):
No reports of damage nor injuries I am aware of yet.
No tsunami alert has been issued that I am aware of yet either.
Update - yes, damage reports coming in now.
Melbourne, and Australia as a whole, does not experience much in the way of earthquakes. They do come along from time to time but its not like New Zealand or Japan.
- this was the strongest earthquake recorded in Victoria since a magnitude 5.7 in 1966
Map via EMSC
Map via USGS: