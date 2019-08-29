Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Oregon

Early reports of an earthquake

The area is remote but the USGS reports a 6.4 magnitude quake 276 kilometers WNW of Bandon, Oregon. That places it in the Pacific ocean. No word if there's a tsunami warning.





Bandon:







It was initially reported at 6.4 but it's been lowered to 6.2.







In general, that's not the magnitude of earthquake that's going to cause a lot of problems unless the epicenter is in a city.





USGS imaging shows the earthquake on the Juan de Fuca ridge in the Blanco Fracture Zone.





