Report varying about the magnitude, 6.3 to 6.6 reports in the US state of Idaho

151 km NE of Boise, United States



Depth is only 2 km

The preliminary reports arte very worrisome. That depth is about 1.25 miles, very shallow. A shallow quake can be much more damaging.





As I post no reports of injuries or damage. That could change.





The above preliminary info is via ESMC. Awaiting any info from the USGS.









Pic via EMSC

more to come