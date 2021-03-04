Magnitude 8 earthquake in Kermadec Island region off the coast of New Zealand

It is the 3rd earthquake today in the region

The Kermadec Islands are a subtropical island arc in the South Pacific Ocean 800-1,000 km northeast of New Zealand's North Island, and a similar distance southwest of Tonga.

A tsunami is possible after that magnitude 8 earthquake.  This is according to the United States tsunami warning system.

There also has been 5 magnitude earthquake 7 km south southwest of Krania, Elassona Greece
