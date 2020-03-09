Mainland China coronavirus cases now total 80,735 & deaths 3,119

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New cases added on March 8 were 40 (44 on March 7)

  • New deaths on March 8 were 22 (27 on March 7)

Focus has shifted to the toll taken on other countries now, Italy numbers are surging. 

Its not possible to even get a reliable estimate for the US as the White House has prohibited testing to only very limited numbers - this strategy to hide the outbreak backfired for China and it'll do the same in the US, costing many lives along the way.  

