Mainland China coronavirus cases tick up from the previous day

Mainland china reports 78 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 23 from 39 on March 22

reports 7 new coronavirus deaths

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases 81,171, death toll 3,277

China reports imported coronavirus cases at 427 as of end-March 23, up 74 from day earlier

New Zealand report 40 new cases. Numbers are accelerating Quickly in NZ. yest3erday the NZ government announced much tighter restrictions.