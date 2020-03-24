Mainland China coronavirus cases tick up from the previous day

Mainland china reports 78 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 23 from 39 on March 22

  • reports 7 new coronavirus deaths
  • Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases 81,171, death toll 3,277 

China reports imported coronavirus cases at 427 as of end-March 23, up 74 from day earlier

New Zealand report 40 new cases. Numbers are accelerating Quickly in NZ. yest3erday the NZ government announced much tighter restrictions. 

  • Health dept says 4 are community transmission 
