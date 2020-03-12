Mainland China coronavirus numbers: 15 new confirmed cases and 11 new deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The totals as of end March 11:

  • 80.793 confirmed cases
  • 3169 deaths
Has there been a verdict agreed toon the veracity of the infections and deaths number from China? 



