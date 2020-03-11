Mainland China coronavirus numbers: 24 new confirmed cases and 22 new deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The totals are brought to:

  • 80,778 confirmed cases 3158 deaths
Like many data items from China there are doubts on the veracity of the reports (a lot of folks claim the numbers are higher). The same sort of doubts are also arising in the US as testing is refused to suspected cases. 

The situation in Italy is dire, the entire country is in lockdown: 
Wuhan during the worst of it:  

The totals are brought to:
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose