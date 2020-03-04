Mainland China new coronavirus cases 119, added deaths 38

Takes the totals to 80,270 and 2,871

As of end 3 March

Of the new figures, 115 in Hubei and 37 deaths.





Concerns about officials ly8ing about the severity of the outbreak are not just in China. US VP Pence gave a press conference at the White House to brief on the coronavirus response today, Media were not permitted to record audio or video of the presser.

