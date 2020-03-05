Mainland China new coronavirus cases 139, added deaths 31

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New cases confirmed up from 119 the previous day

Numbers in the headline as of end March 4. Of those numbers, 134 new cases in Hubei, and Hubeiu account for all the added deaths

Totals:
  • 80,409
  • 3,012 death toll

Patients discharged is 52,045 total 
