Mainland China new coronavirus cases 143, added deaths 30

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Korean numbers to follow soon 

Numbers in the headline as of end March 5. 
Of those numbers, 126 new cases in Hubei, and Hubei account for 29 of the added deaths
Totals:
  • 80,552
  • 3,042 death toll
  • 53,726 discharged
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose