Mainland China official coronavirus deaths increased by 97 as of the end of February 22

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Updated official figures from China's National Health Commission

  • Total number of cases (mainland China) as of end of February 22 is 76,936
  • Total deaths equals 2,442
Over the weekend, South Korea reported 46 additional cases bringing the total to 602.  They also raised the virus alert to the highest it can go.  

Italy all is also in the news with the total number of cases rising to 152 and 3 confirmed deaths.  Austria temporarily stopped all train traffic to Italy, but has since reestablished service

Iran has 43 cases and 8 deaths.

Below are the numbers so far in Mainland China:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose