Mainland China official coronavirus deaths increased by 97 as of the end of February 22

Updated official figures from China's National Health Commission

Total number of cases (mainland China) as of end of February 22 is 76,936



Total deaths equals 2,442







Italy all is also in the news with the total number of cases rising to 152 and 3 confirmed deaths. Austria temporarily stopped all train traffic to Italy, but has since reestablished service





Iran has 43 cases and 8 deaths.





Below are the numbers so far in Mainland China:





Over the weekend, South Korea reported 46 additional cases bringing the total to 602. They also raised the virus alert to the highest it can go.