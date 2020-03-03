Mainland China reports 125 additional coronavirus cases and 31 new coronavirus deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As of end March 2

Totals:
  • 80,151 cases on mainland China
  • 2,943 deaths
South Korea is the new hotspot for the outbreak, updated figures from KCDC should arrive in about an hour 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose