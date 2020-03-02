Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus deaths (all in Hubei)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mainland China reports 202 new cases of the virus (196 in Hubei)

These for end of March 1.

Totals now, mainland China:
  • 80,026 cases
  • deaths 2,912 (2,803 of these are in Hubei - capital city Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak)

Mainland China reports 202 new cases of the virus (196 in Hubei)

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose