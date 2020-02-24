Mainland China reports 77,150 infected and 2592 deaths

Numbers from China's national health commission as of February 23rd

China is reporting that there are 409 additional corona cases to a total of 77,150. They also announce 150 new deaths and a total of 24,734 patients that have been discharged to date.





According to my math, the number of infected is only 214 which would be the lowest since January 22nd (77,150 -76,936 = 214). If their math is wrong and the number of infected is 409, it would still be the lowest net infection since January 24th.





The not so good news is the number of deaths is the highest since February 12.







