Mainland China total coronavirus cases increase to 78,064. Death toll 2,715.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

406 new cases officially reported as of end February 25. 52 new deaths

For the progression of the numbers: Mainland China reports 508 new coronavirus cases

Meanwhile at the epicentre of the outbreak, Hubei province (and capital city Wuhan):
  • 401 new cases on Feb 25 (total 65187)
  • 52 new deaths (total 2615)
As you can see outside of Hubei the rate of increase has slowed to a crawl. 

406 new cases officially reported as of end February 25. 52 new deaths
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose