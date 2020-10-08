Maj. European indices end the session higher.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



S&P index is still up 10.3 points or 0.3% of 3429.59 but well off the high price of 3444.45



NASDAQ index is up 24 points or 0.22% at 11389.07. That is off the high of 11448.23



Dow industrial average is trading down -18 points or -0.06% at 28285.30. It's high price reached 28459.13



In the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest of the major currencies but has seen the declines lesson in the NY session. The EUR is now the weakest (the GBP was the weakest at the start of the session). The USD remains mixed with gains vs. the EUR and NZD, losses vs the CAD, AUD and GBP, and unchanged vs. JPY and CHF.

