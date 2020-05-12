Major currencies currently trade little changed on the day

The dollar is mixed across the board





The euro is keeping mildly higher but is still contesting near-term levels via the 100-hour moving average and trendline resistance around 1.0820-25.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD has recouped earlier losses to trade back above the key hourly moving averages but is struggling to move back above 0.6500 for now.

Those are arguably the two notable movers with the dollar trading more mixed as we see ranges extend a little on the day but the overall changes are fairly modest.





The pound is seeing a little nudge lower from 1.2350 to 1.2310-20 levels against the dollar, as BOE policymaker Broadbent pretty much confirmed expanding QE next month and also did not rule out the potential for negative rates down the road.





Elsewhere, risk tones are more tepid with European stocks trading more mixed on the session and flipping between mild gains and losses over the past hour or so.





US futures are still keeping lower, down by around 0.3%, but well off earlier lows seen in Asia Pacific trading. That said, the more tepid tones are keeping the ranges rather confined in the major currencies space as we approach mid-morning in Europe.







