Major currencies go back to being little changed on the day ahead of North American trading

Dollar pares early advance and is trading flatter across the board now

The same goes for other major currencies against one another as there isn't much change as we look towards midday in Europe. A snapshot:













This comes as we see risk sentiment reflect a calmer tone after a softer start to European trading. S&P 500 futures are down just 0.1% now after having been down 0.7% earlier, while Nasdaq futures have pared declines to just 0.2% currently.





In Europe, major indices are holding around 1% gains with the DAX leading the way with 1.5% gains on the session so far.





The choppy sentiment and the push and pull continues on the week, with all eyes sticking on the Fed and Powell in light of the FOMC meeting tomorrow.





Dollar pairs are trading <0.1% change right now and less than 10 pips from opening levels.