Major currencies hold quieter so far on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a lot going on with London out today

The dollar is steady and little changed for the most part, with EUR/USD keeping near 1.2200 while GBP/USD is backing away from another test of 1.4200 to 1.4170 levels.

Overall, there isn't much change with the aussie holding a slight edge but even then, AUD/USD is still keeping below its key hourly moving averages @ 0.7742-46.

AUD/USD H1 31-05
As such, there isn't any significant moves so far to start the session and it may keep that way until we get a fresh catalyst or the return of more prominent flows tomorrow.

Elsewhere, risk tones are also rather muted with European indices little changed.

