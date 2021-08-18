Major currencies keep calmer, risk more tepid so far in European morning trade

Not a whole lot of action to kick start the day

European indices are easing a little after a steadier start to the session, down around 0.1% to 0.3% across the board. US futures have also given up slight gains, with S&P 500 futures marked lower now by 0.1% as the risk mood keeps more tepid.





10-year Treasury yields are a touch higher, up 1 bps to 1.268%, but when putting everything together, it isn't giving major currencies and the dollar much to work with.





EUR/USD is keeping afloat just above 1.1700 around 1.1720 with sellers still poised to try and test the figure level and daily support at 1.1704-11.





USD/JPY is sitting in a 18 pips range and little changed around 109.60 levels.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is holding steady at 0.7250-60 after falling to fresh lows for the year yesterday but remains in a vulnerable spot , all things considered.



