Major currencies keep calmer, risk more tepid so far in European morning trade
Not a whole lot of action to kick start the day
European indices are easing a little after a steadier start to the session, down around 0.1% to 0.3% across the board. US futures have also given up slight gains, with S&P 500 futures marked lower now by 0.1% as the risk mood keeps more tepid.
10-year Treasury yields are a touch higher, up 1 bps to 1.268%, but when putting everything together, it isn't giving major currencies and the dollar much to work with.
EUR/USD is keeping afloat just above 1.1700 around 1.1720 with sellers still poised to try and test the figure level and daily support at 1.1704-11.
USD/JPY is sitting in a 18 pips range and little changed around 109.60 levels.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD is holding steady at 0.7250-60 after falling to fresh lows for the year yesterday but remains in a vulnerable spot, all things considered.
The kiwi is arguably the big mover on the day and while the currency is trading back lower now around 0.6910, it belies the wild moves ahead of and after the RBNZ policy decision earlier in the day. I shared some thoughts on that here.