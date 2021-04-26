Major currencies keep earlier moves so far on the session

A steady session as major currencies hold the moves since Asia trading

The aussie is leading gains as AUD/USD hovers around 0.7780 levels, looking towards resistance closer to 0.7800 but besides that, most major currencies aren't doing a whole lot so far in European morning trade.





EUR/USD remains a key one to watch after securing a firm break above its 100-day moving average on Friday but gains are stalling at the key trendline resistance at 1.2119 as price action centers around the 1.2100 over the past few hours.









Elsewhere, USD/JPY is still treading water around 107.70-80 levels while GBP/USD is holding slight gains just above 1.3900 for now. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is also still flirting with a stronger downside push as it lingers around 1.2450-60 levels thus far.





Treasury yields are holding a little higher but not really making big strides with 10-year yields seen up by 1.8 bps at 1.577%.





Looking over to equities, the mood is more tepid with European indices little changed in general while US futures are mixed. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, while Dow futures are flat at the moment.