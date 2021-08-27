Major currencies little changed, lack appetite ahead of Jackson Hole

Dollar trades back to being little changed on the day

The greenback is trading pretty much flat across the board now, with only some mild weakness (even then it's a stretch) against the aussie.









There isn't much driving trading sentiment in European morning trade as markets are gripped by the anticipation ahead of Fed chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.





That is not until 1400 GMT later today, so expect the underlying tones to stay the course.





European equities are also showing little poise, trading mixed and little changed in general. US futures are keeping slightly higher, up around 0.3%, though. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are flat close to 1.344% so that isn't saying much as well.



