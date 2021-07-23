Major currencies little changed to start the session

Not a whole lot going on

Risk sentiment may be keeping calmer as equity futures are slightly higher while 10-year Treasury yields are also up a touch to 1.28%, but major currencies aren't showing much poise as we get into European morning trade just yet.





The dollar is slightly mixed but changes are relatively minor with EUR/USD flattish trading within a 16 pips range though USD/JPY is a little higher close to 110.30.









The kiwi is leading gains but not by much as the trading range on the day keeps narrower for the time being - NZD/USD within a 26 pips range.





Risk sentiment will still be a key factor dictating price movement before the weekend so just be wary of any further moves in equities and bonds later today.