Major currencies little changed to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a whole lot going on

Risk sentiment may be keeping calmer as equity futures are slightly higher while 10-year Treasury yields are also up a touch to 1.28%, but major currencies aren't showing much poise as we get into European morning trade just yet.

The dollar is slightly mixed but changes are relatively minor with EUR/USD flattish trading within a 16 pips range though USD/JPY is a little higher close to 110.30.

USD
The kiwi is leading gains but not by much as the trading range on the day keeps narrower for the time being - NZD/USD within a 26 pips range.

Risk sentiment will still be a key factor dictating price movement before the weekend so just be wary of any further moves in equities and bonds later today.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose