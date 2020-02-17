Major currencies mixed so far to start the week

The changes are still minimal as the risk mood holds more steady for now

The loonie and aussie are mildly higher amid the steadier risk mood in the European morning thus far, with the euro also creeping a little higher as EUR/GBP keeps near session highs by bouncing off levels near 0.8300 - in turn pushing cable a little lower.





The dollar is mixed as we are seeing very little trading direction in general to start the week. European equities are a little higher but gains aren't really running away and with a US holiday later, I reckon we could be in for more calm but sluggish trading still.





USD/CAD though is trading at two-week lows as sellers look to eye a break below 1.3240 and towards the 200-day moving average. But between that and EUR/GBP, there is little notable action in the currencies space to really shout about so far today.



