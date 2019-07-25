Major currencies more steady ahead of European markets open

Markets are steady in anticipation of the ECB policy decision later today

The aussie and kiwi are the slight laggards but even then it is not by much. Both currencies are still trading in a range of under 20 pips against the dollar while other major currencies are even less enthused, showing less than 0.1% changes against the greenback.





EUR/USD holds in a 11 pips range so far as markets are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the ECB policy decision at 1145 GMT.





I would expect the current tone to prevail throughout the session up until the decision itself. As such, we could be in for a more quiet one with equities and bonds also looking disinterested until there is more clarity later on in the day.



