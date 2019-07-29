Major currencies more steady ahead of European markets open

The pound is a tad weaker as we look to begin European morning trade

The dollar is holding steady for the most part with little changes across the board so far as major currencies are less than 0.1% changed against the greenback currently.





The focus this week turns to key central bank decisions in the coming days (BOJ, Fed, BOE) with trade talks in Shanghai also something to be mindful about.





Despite that, the pound is holding a little lower as cable trades at its year's lows with more chatter over a no-deal Brexit over the weekend. Expect that to remain the key fundamental driver for the pound in the coming weeks.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar today to shake things up so expect trading sentiment to be dictated by the ebb and flow as traders eye the central bank bonanza that is to come later in the week.



