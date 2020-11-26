Major currencies mostly little changed on the session

A quiet one amid the Thanksgiving holiday period









There are also large expiries seen rolling off later today at 104.00 so that is likely to keep price action anchored around the region above for the time being.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD buyers are still trying to keep a break above 1.1900 with the high today reaching 1.1940 earlier at the start of the session. The momentum has fizzled a little with price now falling back to 1.1910 currently.





Meanwhile, GBP/USD to keep below 1.3400 with sellers still leaning on the figure level to keep the upside momentum at bay. However, buyers are also falling back on the 100-hour moving average for support this week and that is seen @ 1.3339 now.





Other than that, the aussie and kiwi are generally little changed for the most part and trading around a 20 pips range against the dollar today.





Gold is holding above the pivotal $1,800 level still while oil has seen a slight pullback to $45.00 and is down 1% on the session.







The Thanksgiving holiday is going to keep things rather quiet, so just be wary that thin liquidity conditions will be at play over the next few sessions before the weekend.





The yen is leading gains so far today but there isn't much to really shout about the moves in European morning trade. USD/JPY is sitting around 104.25, testing the confluence of its 100 and 200-hour moving averages @ 104.18-23.