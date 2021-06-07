Major currencies muted so far on the session

Little going on to start the new week

Major currencies are keeping within 0.1% change against the dollar right now as we are observing a bit of a lackadaisical start to the ne week.





The greenback was mildly firmer earlier but merely stretching the ranges for the day as it is keeping mixed and pretty much flattish across the board right now.





GBP/USD fell to a low of 1.4111 earlier but is now back up to little changed at 1.4146.





Besides that, EUR/USD holds within a 28 pips range on the day with USD/JPY keeping within a 29 pips range so that exemplifies the lack of conviction for now.





Elsewhere, oil is slightly lower after backing away from $70 while risk is also more tepid after the gains on Friday. European indices are mostly flat while S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% though Dow futures are flat at the moment.



