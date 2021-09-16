Major currencies quiet ahead of European trading

Little change in FX to start the new day





The market continues to display a more mixed mood this week, with the dollar slightly softer in trading yesterday but there wasn't much to work with from a technical perspective.





Equities showed some poise as US stocks rebounded but again, that just feeds into the more confusing and indecisive message so far on the week.





The fact that we'll be heading towards quadruple witching on Friday isn't going to help market participants get a firm handle on trading sentiment at the moment.





Going back to FX, there just isn't a clear and concise theme going around at the moment and I reckon we may be caught in this state until either something gives way technically or we get some form of spark after the FOMC meeting next week.