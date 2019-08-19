Major currencies steady ahead of European markets open

Little change across the board for the most part

Narrow ranges continue to prevail as we begin the week, despite the more optimistic risk mood displayed bu equities and bonds today. The positive vibes should lend to a better performance among risk assets in Europe and that's weighing on the franc slightly.





Other than that, there isn't really much notable movement among major currencies with tepid ranges observed in most dollar pairs. EUR/USD holds within a 16 pips range just under 1.1100 with USD/JPY virtually flat on the day at 106.38 currently.





There isn't much else to remark on the movements so far as traders will keep their focus on the risk mood considering the light data docket today.





As such, pay attention to whether or not we'll see the optimistic tone reverse/extend ahead of central bank focus later in the week at the Jackson Hole symposium. In the mean time, I reckon we could expect some choppy trading over the next few days as markets display some calm in spite of a weakening global economic backdrop.



