Major currencies still not showing much poise on the day

Dollar trades more mixed across the board





There isn't much happening in the major currencies space but I'd expect things to heat up later in the day as we get into month-end trading and as traders digest the moves in risk sentiment and the bond market.





On the risk front, we're seeing a more defensive tone so keep that in mind when viewing commodity currencies while long-end yields are climbing back so that might keep yen pairs steadier in general - at least for the time being.





Looking at technical levels, EUR/USD is keeping thereabouts after the push higher following the ECB yesterday, with the pair holding around 1.1660-70 levels for the most part.





The resistance region around 1.1670-00 is still in play while downside support is pinned at the key hourly moving averages @ 1.1620-30.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is still seeing a tug of war below its key hourly moving averages @ 113.78-93 but above short-term support around 113.40 with yesterday's low of 113.25 now adding to another layer of defense for buyers.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD is broadly still trapped between 1.2300 and 1.2400 while AUD/USD is looking to contest its 200-day moving average @ 0.7556 but keep below that and sellers are still very much in the game on the technical side of things.