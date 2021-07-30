Major currencies strike a calmer tone despite risk headwinds

Little change among major currencies to start European trading





This comes despite a more defensive risk tone observed elsewhere with European equities tracking lower and US futures marked down rather substantially.





10-year Treasury yields are also down 2.5 bps to 1.244% though that isn't quite translating to yen gains on the day - at least for the time being.





I reckon the market is waiting for a confirmatory nod from Wall Street before really taking to the risk-off mood we're seeing to start the day. Either that, or if the risk aversion deepens, that may start to see more of a reaction in FX in European trading.





As such, major currencies could still see a jolt before all is said and done on the day/week but keep in mind that month-end flows may play a role going into the fix later too.