Major earnings releases next week include Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, AMD, Microsoft, Amazon
... Tesla, Boeing, Starbucks, Ford, McDonald's, PayPal, MasterCard, etc
Next week is a huge week for earnings and the major indices are near or making new highs into the week. Anyone and everyone (besides financials and Netflix) are on the schedule for release.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the biggest days, but Amazon will be released on Thursday highlighting that day's schedule.
Below are a sampling of some of the major earnings on the calendar
Monday, July 26:
- Checkpoint software
- Tesla
Tuesday, July 27
- 3M
- Alphabet
- Apple
- AMD
- GE
- Stryker
- Raytheon technologies
- Starbucks
- Microsoft
- Corning
- Xerox
Wednesday, July 28
- O'Reilly automotive
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boeing
- Ford motor
- McDonald's
- Lam research
- General Dynamics
- Hess corporation
- Facebook
- PayPal
- Qualcomm
- Shake shack
- Pfizer
- ServiceNow
- Xilinx
- Shopify
- Spotify
Thursday, July 29
- Amazon
- Altria
- Merck
- US Steel
- First Solar
- Gilead Sciences
- MasterCard
- Hilton
- Martin Marietta
- T-Mobile
- Twillio
Friday, July 30
- Procter & Gamble
- Exxon Mobil
- Caterpillar
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Weyerhaeuser
- Chevron