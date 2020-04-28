Major European indices close higher on the day

Give up some of the gains for the day but still close solidly higher

The major European indices are ending the day with gains. However, some of those gains were eroded.





The provisional closes are showing:

German Dax, +1.25%. The high reached +2.23%

France's CAC, +1.32%. The high reached +1.15%

UKs FTSE 100 +1.85%. The high reached +2.24%

Spain's IBex +1.30%. The high reached +1.87%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.8%, The high reached +3.23%





In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields fell across the board with Portugal and Spain down -5 and -4.5 bps. The UK yield fell only -1.0 bps.