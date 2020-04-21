Major European indices end the day with sharp declines

The provisional closes are currently showing:

German DAX, -3.88%



France's CAC, -3.56%



UK's FTSE 100, -2.85%



Spain's Ibex, -3.95%



Italy's FTSE MIB -3.0%



Looking at the hourly chart of the German DAX below, t price today fell below the 50 hour moving average and trendline connecting recent lows . Going into the close , the price has also fallen below its 100 hour moving average at 10337.90 (blue line). The next target would be the April 8 low at 10198.22. Below that and traders will be looking toward the rising 200 hour moving average currently at 9856.97 (green line in the chart below)









In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are showing flights into the "safer" countries and flights out of the more risky nations. Italian yields are particularly pressured with the benchmark 10 year yield up over 22 basis points on the day. German yields are down -3.6 basis points and UK yields are down -4.2 basis points. France yields are near unchanged.





US yields are lower



A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit are showing:



spot gold $-12.40 or -0.73% at $1683.25



The June contract for WTI is trading down $6.66 or -32.65% $13.75 in the US stock market major indices are lower:



S&P index -93.77 points or -3.32% at 2729.30



NASDAQ index down -342.43 points or -4% at 8218.97



Dow -700 points or -2.96% at 22951.60

In the US debt market yields are lower on flight to quality flows. The yield curve is also flatter with the 2-10 year spread down to 35.39 basis points from 40.37 basis points at the close yesterday.

















