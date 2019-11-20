Major European indices ending the session lower

But off the session lows

The major European indices are ending the session lower. That is the bad news. The good news is some of the major indices are well off their session lows and closing near session highs.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.04%. The low for the day extended to -1.13%



France's CAC, -0.2%. It's low reached -0.84%



UK FTSE 100, -0.80%. It traded as low as -1.43%

Spain's Ibex, -0.4%. The low reached -1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB bucked the trend and close higher by 0.1%. The low reached -0.77%





In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit: spot gold is trading down $5.02 or -0.34% at $1467.35



crude oil is trading up $1.74 or 3.15% at $56.95. The price rebounded after the build was less than expectations

In the forex, the major currencies have shuffled the strongest and weakest rankings.

The US dollars now the strongest currency of the day, rising against all the major currencies. The JPY has moved off that level after stocks rebounded off session lows. The AUD has supplanted the NZD as the weakest. The AUDUSD just move below its 100 hour moving average at 0.68063 and the low for the day at 0.6800. It is currently trading at 0.6797. The USDCAD has had a down and up North American session after basing near its 200 day moving average at 1.3274 and moving back higher.



ForexLive

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly lower (the exception is the Portugal 10 year).