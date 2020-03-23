Major European shares tumble

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

German DAX -2.2%. UK FTSE down -4.3%

The major European shares fell again in trading today with the UK FTSE 100 tumbling by -4.3%.

Below are the provisional closes for the major indices:
  • German DAX, -2.2%
  • France's CAC, -3.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -4.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%
In the European the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed. UK yields tumbled -13.3 basis points and German yields fell -4.8 basis points. On the upside Spain and Portugal yields moved up marginally by 2.6 basis points and 1.3 basis points respectively.

EU yields are mixed

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose