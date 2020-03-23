Major European shares tumble

German DAX -2.2%. UK FTSE down -4.3%

The major European shares fell again in trading today with the UK FTSE 100 tumbling by -4.3%.







Below are the provisional closes for the major indices:



German DAX, -2.2%



France's CAC, -3.7%



UK's FTSE 100, -4.3%



Spain's Ibex, -2.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%

In the European the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed. UK yields tumbled -13.3 basis points and German yields fell -4.8 basis points. On the upside Spain and Portugal yields moved up marginally by 2.6 basis points and 1.3 basis points respectively.









