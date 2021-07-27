Major FX rates barely moving, news and data flow is very light

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Major FX rates are little changed since late trade in the US. 

News and data flow has been light. 

What we have had is a big drop for crypto, Bitcoin falling from a high circa $40500 to lows undr $37,000 and its barely bounced. 
The news driving it down was that Amazon had denied it'll be accepting Bitcoin payment anytime soon:



