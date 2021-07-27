Major FX rates barely moving, news and data flow is very light
Major FX rates are little changed since late trade in the US.
News and data flow has been light.
What we have had is a big drop for crypto, Bitcoin falling from a high circa $40500 to lows undr $37,000 and its barely bounced.
The news driving it down was that Amazon had denied it'll be accepting Bitcoin payment anytime soon:
