Major indices close in the red. S&P and NASDAQ post the 3rd straight losing week
S&P leads the way to the downside todayThe major US indices are closing the red. The S&P and NASDAQ are down for the 2nd straight day and for the 3rd week in a row. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed lower. The S&P was the weakest of the majors.
The final numbers are showing:
- Tthe S&P index fell -37.68 points or -1.12% to 3319.33
- The NASDAQ index fell -116.99 points or -1.07% to 10793.28
- The Dow industrial average fell 244.69 points or -0.88% to 27657.29
- S&P index fell -0.65%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.56%
- Dow industrial average fell -0.03%
Year to date, the NASDAQ index continues to lead by a wide margin. The changes are showing
- S&P index, +2.74%
- NASDAQ index +20.29%
- Dow industrial average -3.09%
Some of the bigger winners today included:
- US steel, +11.23%
- Zoom, +6.26%
- Tesla, +4.29%
- Crowdstrike Holdings, +2.23%
- Twitter, +2.01%
- CVS health, +1.99%
- Rite Aid, +1.67%
- J&J, +1.36%
- Target, +0.91%
- Deere and Company, +0.91%
- Slack, +0.91%
- Tencent, +0.48%
Some of the bigger losers today included:
- Beyond Meat, -5.2%
- Boeing, -3.85%
- Intuitive Surgical, -3.8%
- First Solar, -3.7%
- Qualcomm, -3.65%
- United Airlines, -3.58%
- Apple, -3.33%
- Delta Air Lines, -3.27%
- American Airlines, -3.01%
- Boston Scientific, -2.97%