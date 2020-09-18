Major indices close in the red. S&P and NASDAQ post the 3rd straight losing week

S&P leads the way to the downside today





The final numbers are showing:

Tthe S&P index fell -37.68 points or -1.12% to 3319.33



The NASDAQ index fell -116.99 points or -1.07% to 10793.28



The Dow industrial average fell 244.69 points or -0.88% to 27657.29

For the week, each of the major indices close lower:

S&P index fell -0.65%



NASDAQ index fell -0.56%



Dow industrial average fell -0.03%

Year to date, the NASDAQ index continues to lead by a wide margin. The changes are showing

S&P index, +2.74%



NASDAQ index +20.29%



Dow industrial average -3.09%

Some of the bigger winners today included:

US steel, +11.23%



Zoom, +6.26%



Tesla, +4.29%



Crowdstrike Holdings, +2.23%

Twitter, +2.01%



CVS health, +1.99%



Rite Aid, +1.67%



J&J, +1.36%



Target, +0.91%



Deere and Company, +0.91%



Slack, +0.91%



Tencent, +0.48% Some of the bigger losers today included:

Beyond Meat, -5.2%



Boeing, -3.85%



Intuitive Surgical, -3.8%



First Solar, -3.7%



Qualcomm, -3.65%



United Airlines, -3.58%



Apple, -3.33%



Delta Air Lines, -3.27%



American Airlines, -3.01%



Boston Scientific, -2.97%

For the week, each of the major indices close lower:

