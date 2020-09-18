Major indices close in the red. S&P and NASDAQ post the 3rd straight losing week

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P leads the way to the downside today

The major US indices are closing the red. The S&P and NASDAQ are down for the 2nd straight day and for the 3rd week in a row. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed lower. The S&P was the weakest of the majors. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • Tthe S&P index fell -37.68 points or -1.12% to 3319.33
  • The NASDAQ index fell -116.99 points or -1.07% to 10793.28
  • The Dow industrial average fell 244.69 points or -0.88% to 27657.29
For the week, each of the major indices close lower:
  • S&P index fell -0.65%
  • NASDAQ index fell -0.56%
  • Dow industrial average fell -0.03%
Year to date, the NASDAQ index continues to lead by a wide margin. The changes are showing
  • S&P index, +2.74%
  • NASDAQ index +20.29%
  • Dow industrial average -3.09%
Some of the bigger winners today included:
  • US steel, +11.23%
  • Zoom, +6.26%
  • Tesla, +4.29%
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, +2.23%
  • Twitter, +2.01%
  • CVS health, +1.99%
  • Rite Aid, +1.67%
  • J&J, +1.36%
  • Target, +0.91%
  • Deere and Company, +0.91%
  • Slack, +0.91%
  • Tencent, +0.48%
Some of the bigger losers today included:
  • Beyond Meat, -5.2%
  • Boeing, -3.85%
  • Intuitive Surgical, -3.8%
  • First Solar, -3.7%
  • Qualcomm, -3.65%
  • United Airlines, -3.58%
  • Apple, -3.33%
  • Delta Air Lines, -3.27%
  • American Airlines, -3.01%
  • Boston Scientific, -2.97%
