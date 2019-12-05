Major indices close little changed on the day

Small gains in the major indices

The major indices are ending the day with small gains.  The final numbers are showing
  • S&P index rose 4.94 points or 0.16% at 3117.69. The high price came in at 3119.45. The low was at 3103.76
  • NASDAQ index rose 4.031 points or 0.05% at 8570.70. The high price reached 8588.88. The low was down at 8541.91
  • Dow industrial average rose 29.36 points or 0.11% at 27679.14 the high price reached 27745.2. The low extended to 27562.80
The Dow leaders are Apple and Nike.
  • Apple shares rose by 1.46%
  • Nike shares were up 2.26%
On the downside:
  • 3M was the biggest loser at -1.68%
  • DuPont fell by -1.2 at 3%
  • Boeing fell by -0.91%
