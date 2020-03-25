Major indices end the session with mixed results
S&P and Dow close higher for the 1st back to back gains since early February. The NASDAQ closes down on the day
The major indices are ending the session with mixed results. The last hour so some downside volatility as Sen. Bernie's centers threaten to put the kibosh on the coronavirus stimulus plan. Click here for the story.
Going into last hour the major indices were trading at:
- S&P index at 2552.47
- Nasdaq index at 7592.58
- Dow index at 21903.93
- S&P index 2475.56, up 28.23 points or 1.15% - down 72 points in the last hour
- NASDAQ index 7384.29, down -33.56 points or -0.45% - down 208 points in the last hour
- Dow index 21200.55, up 495.64 or 2.39% - down 703 points in the last hour