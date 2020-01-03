Major indices end the week on a sour note
S&P down for the week . Dow, S&P and Nasdaq have worst day in a month.The major US indices are ending the the week on a sour note. The S&P, NASDAQ and Dow all had their worst day in a month. The S&P index snapped their 5 week streak of higher closes (fell -0.16% this week). The Nasdaq index also ended the week lower by -0.02%. The Dow did squeak out a small gain for the week of 0.05%
For today, the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -23 points or -0.71% to 3234.85. The high reached 3246.16, while the low extended to 3222.34
- Nasdaq index fell -71.42 points or -0.79% to 9020.77. The high for the day reached 9065.75, while the low extended to 8976.43.
- Dow fell -233.92 points or -0.81% to 28634.88. The high price reached 28716.31. The low reached 28500.36
Some winners today in a down day included a number of defense companies:
- Northrop Grumman, +5.5
- Lockheed Martin, +3.59%
- Tesla, +2.91%
- Raytheon, +1.48%
- General Dynamics, +0.95%
- Schluberger, +0.90%
- United Technologies, +0.12%
- Costco, +0.10%
- Walgreens boots, +0.02%
Some of the bigger losers on the day included:
- General Motors, -2.89%
- Charles Schwab, -2.59%
- Broadcom, -2.55%
- Twitter, -2.45%
- Slack, -2.39%
- Ford Motor, -2.23%
- DuPont, -2.13%
- BankAmerica, -2.10%
- United airlines, -2.08%
- J.P. Morgan, -1.98%
- Citigroup, -1.92%
- Qualcomm, -1.92%
- Tencent, -1.74%
- Cisco, -1.61%