Major indices end the week on a sour note

S&P down for the week . Dow, S&P and Nasdaq have worst day in a month.





For today, the final numbers are showing:

S&P index -23 points or -0.71% to 3234.85. The high reached 3246.16, while the low extended to 3222.34

Nasdaq index fell -71.42 points or -0.79% to 9020.77. The high for the day reached 9065.75, while the low extended to 8976.43.

Dow fell -233.92 points or -0.81% to 28634.88. The high price reached 28716.31. The low reached 28500.36 Some winners today in a down day included a number of defense companies:

Northrop Grumman, +5.5

Lockheed Martin, +3.59%



Tesla, +2.91%

Raytheon, +1.48%



General Dynamics, +0.95%



Schluberger, +0.90%

United Technologies, +0.12%



Costco, +0.10%

Walgreens boots, +0.02%

Some of the bigger losers on the day included:

General Motors, -2.89%



Charles Schwab, -2.59%



Broadcom, -2.55%



Twitter, -2.45%



Slack, -2.39%



Ford Motor, -2.23%



DuPont, -2.13%



BankAmerica, -2.10%



United airlines, -2.08%



J.P. Morgan, -1.98%



Citigroup, -1.92%



Qualcomm, -1.92%



Tencent, -1.74%

Cisco, -1.61%

The major US indices are ending the the week on a sour note. The S&P, NASDAQ and Dow all had their worst day in a month. The S&P index snapped their 5 week streak of higher closes (fell -0.16% this week). The Nasdaq index also ended the week lower by -0.02%. The Dow did squeak out a small gain for the week of 0.05%