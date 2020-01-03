Major indices end the week on a sour note

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

S&P down for the week .  Dow, S&P and Nasdaq have worst day in a month. 

The major US indices are ending the the week on a sour note. The S&P, NASDAQ and Dow all had their worst day in a month. The S&P index snapped their 5 week streak of higher closes (fell -0.16% this week).  The Nasdaq index also ended the week lower by -0.02%.  The Dow did squeak out a small gain for the week of 0.05%

For today, the final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -23 points or -0.71% to 3234.85. The high reached 3246.16, while the low extended to 3222.34
  • Nasdaq index fell -71.42 points or -0.79% to 9020.77. The high for the day reached 9065.75, while the low extended to 8976.43.
  • Dow fell -233.92 points or -0.81% to 28634.88.  The high price reached 28716.31. The low reached 28500.36
Some winners today in a down day included a number of defense companies:
  • Northrop Grumman, +5.5 
  • Lockheed Martin, +3.59%
  • Tesla, +2.91%
  • Raytheon, +1.48%
  • General Dynamics, +0.95%
  • Schluberger, +0.90%
  • United Technologies, +0.12%
  • Costco, +0.10%
  • Walgreens boots, +0.02%
Some of the bigger losers on the day included:
  • General Motors, -2.89%
  • Charles Schwab, -2.59%
  • Broadcom, -2.55%
  • Twitter, -2.45%
  • Slack, -2.39%
  • Ford Motor, -2.23%
  • DuPont, -2.13%
  • BankAmerica, -2.10%
  • United airlines, -2.08%
  • J.P. Morgan, -1.98%
  • Citigroup, -1.92%
  • Qualcomm, -1.92%
  • Tencent, -1.74%
  • Cisco, -1.61%
