Major indices maintain gains ahead of the earning apex this week

A number of key earnings releases this week

The major stock indices are maintaining decent gains on the day.



S&P index up 32.49 points or 1.15% at 2869.20



NASDAQ index up 78.12 points or 0.90% at 8712.70



Dow up its 246 points or 1.04% at 24022 For the NASDAQ index, the price gapped above its 100 day moving average today at 8673.56. Stay above that moving average level this week would be more bullish.











For the S&P index, the price moved above its 50% retracement and 50 day moving average at the end of last week. Those levels currently come in at 2792.69 and 2797.68 respectively. Stay above each of those levels keeps the buyers more control. Unlike the NASDAQ, the price of the S&P still remains well below its 200 day moving average up at 3007.35 and 100 day moving average at 3023.42.











If the price of the indices are to continue moving higher, the landmines from the earnings calendar will have to be maneuvered.





The earnings calendar reaches its apex this week with a full slate of earnings for some of the biggest names.



Today is a slow day but tomorrow earnings pick up with the likes of alphabet, Starbucks, Caterpillar on tap. On Wednesday Boeing, Facebook, Tesla will be highlighted, and on Thursday Amazon, Apple, Gilead, and twitter will all be released.



